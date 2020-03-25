QuikTrip now offers ‘on-lot pickup,’ bringing order right to your car in KC and nationwide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — QuikTrip is now delivering your favorite soda, snack and more right to your car in the parking lot.

That’s right. When you’re at the gas pump or don’t have time to go inside, you can get your QT order brought to your car.

QuikTrip announced Wednesday it will be launching “on-lot pickup” at all 800-plus stores across 11 states — including here in the Kansas City area.

All customers have to do is download and log in to the QuikTrip app, select the “on-lot pickup” option at a location and then select their items.

Customers can pick up now or later and get their order delivered almost anywhere on the QT lot when they arrive.

Employees will deliver numerous items in the store, including the full QT Kitchens menu, chips, gum, bottled soda and more. The full list of items available can be seen on QuikTrip’s app.

The company said its been developing the service for about six months and recently tested it in the Tulsa area.

“Our customers all have varying preferences and goals for their visits to QT, and we hope this option will accommodate many who aren’t able to come inside for a visit,” QuikTrip Digital Marketing Manager Mattie Garrison said in a news release.