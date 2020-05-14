KANSAS CITY Kans. – As NASCAR has been working through the effects of COVID-19 on the 2020 season, schedule changes had to be made.

As a result of those changes the May race weekend at Kansas Speedway has been postponed. The NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series was scheduled to run Saturday night May 30th and the NASCAR Cup Series was scheduled to run on Sunday afternoon May 31st.

“First, I’d like to thank our fans for sticking with us during this time with so much being unknown for the past couple of months,” said Kansas Speedway President Patrick Warren.

“NASCAR is working extremely hard on a schedule for the remainder of the year and I look forward to seeing cars back on track very soon.”

We will continue to work closely with NASCAR officials, while monitoring the ongoing coronavirus epidemic through updates from local and federal government and health officials.

Additional details will be announced at a later time.