Rachael Ray donating $4 million to COVID-19 relief

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 05: Rachael Ray speaks onstage at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Rachael Ray announced this last week that she is donating a total of $4 million to COVID-19 relief through her two charities, the Rachael Ray Foundation and Rachael Ray’s Yum-o! organization.

The $4 million donation is being directed to help fund critically needed food programs and support services for two-legged and four-legged family members alike, delivered through a network of national-reaching and regionally-focused organizations across the US.

Half of the donation’s support will be assigned to food and nutritional programs for kids and families through such partner organizations as: Feeding America, Share Our Strength, World Central Kitchen, National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, City Harvest, Hunger Free America, Wholesome Wave, Rethink Food, and GreaterGood.Org.

The other half will be dedicated to animal welfare COVID-19 relief efforts through The Rachael Ray Save Them All Grants COVID-19 Relief Program at Best Friends Animal Society. Through this program, Best Friends, one of The Foundation’s long-standing and trusted animal welfare partners, will distribute relief funds to organizations on the front lines across the country such as North Shore Animal League, Austin Pets Alive, Big Dog Ranch, San Antonio Pets Alive and Lost Our Home Rescue.

