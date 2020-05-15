Racial slurs targeted at new Platte County principal during Zoom call

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Totally embarrassing.

That’s how leaders with the Platte County Schools District describe Wednesday’s incident.

It happened during a Zoom call conducted by Dr. Keith Jones, who was hired as Platte County High School’s new principal.

Jones, who has yet to meet his students in person due to stay-at-home orders associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted that call in effort to meet his student body.

The school district confirmed someone used that call to direct racial slurs toward Jones, who is an African-American man. Jones was previously principal of a middle school in Lawrence, Kansas.

This is the latest incident in a series of racially motivated incidents at this high school.

Dr. Mike Reik, Platte County School District superintendent, said the district takes full responsibility. He said students have been taught to respect others, including those of diverse backgrounds, better than this.

“When racism and acts of hate happen, it gives us an opportunity to teach and talk about equity, and to help a better understanding in our community,” Reik said. “They’re acts of hate, and there’s no other way to describe it.”

Reik also told FOX4 the case has been turned over to the police.

B.J. Ghert, Platte City’s city manager, said a cybercrimes unit from the Platte County Sheriff’s Department is also being used, and local law enforcement is taking this case very seriously.