Rae’s Cafe moving to Independence after forced to close for violating mask mandate

INDEPDNENCE, Mo. — After being forced to close last month for violating Jackson County’s indoor mask policy, a former Blue Springs restaurant will soon have a new home in Independence.

Independence Councilman Mike Huff confirmed to FOX4 Tuesday the restaurant was relocating to a new location at 291 Highway and 23rd Street and will possibly be opening the second week of November.

Last month a Jackson County judge sided with the county and granted a temporary restraining order after Rae’s Cafe violated Jackson County’s mask mandate. The same judge denied a countersuit filed by the cafe’s owner claiming the mandate was unlawful.

Rae’s Cafe had continued to operate without a permit and while violating the county’s closure order as they were challenging it in court. But the judge’s ruling last month meant the restaurant had to close until it came into compliance and received a new permit from Jackson County.

The restaurant claimed to be a private members-only club and charged $1 for anyone to enter and be served.

Jackson County issued its second mask mandate in response to the coronavirus pandemic on Aug. 6. By Aug. 18, the county had received complaints about Rae’s Café not complying with the mask order.

Independence is not included in Jackson County’s mask mandate since it has its own health department and does not currently have an indoor mask mandate.