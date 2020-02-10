After 8-year hiatus, Rage Against The Machine to play at Sprint Center this May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rage Against The Machine is set to play at the Sprint Center this spring.

The hard rock band is returning to the stage for their Public Service Announcement tour after taking eight years off beginning in 2011.

The tour kicks off March 26 in El Paso and goes through Sept. 12 in Vienna, Austria and features Run the Jewels.

Rage Against The Machine is set to play at Sprint Center on Thursday, May 14, followed by a show in St. Louis on May 16.

Proceeds from the band’s El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix shows will go to immigrant rights groups.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. local time. You can find out more and purchase tickets here.

