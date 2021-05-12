Rain delay: Forecast forces crews to push I-670 closure to another weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation delayed its plans to close a section of I-670 to replace the Baltimore Avenue bridge because of rain in the weekend forecast.

The bridge was scheduled to close on Thursday, May 13, 2021 until sometime in December.

Crews also planned to close I-670 between I-35 and I-70 on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 8 p.m. through Monday, May 17, 2021, at 5 a.m.

The closure is now scheduled to begin Thursday, May 20, 2021.

When completed, the new Baltimore Avenue bridge will be the same height and width as the current bridge. The decorative fencing on the existing bridge will be re-attached to the new structure. All work is weather permitting.

