KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The metro is expected to see significant rainfall this week. Due to that forecast the Missouri Department of Transportation has postponed several road projects.

The Interstate 29 at Waukomis Drive bridge project is one that will be impacted. Instead of beginning the project as planned, crews will now start the project Wednesday, March 23. The bridge project is expected to be completed in early December.

A long-term project in Lee’s Summit has also been postponed.

MoDOT will replace the U.S. 50 bridges over Chipman Road. Ramp closures for that project were expected to begin Monday. The project has been delayed. MoDOT said it will release a new timeline for the project in the near future.

When the project begins, various lanes will be closed along U.S. 50 throughout the process. Highway traffic will be routed around the work area using existing entrance and exit ramps.

Drivers using Chipman Road should expect to see significant delays during construction, according to MoDOT. Chipman Rd. will be closed in order to allow the bridges to be constructed in the shortest time possible. Detours will be provided to guide motorists during construction.

Sidewalks will also be added on both sides of Chipman Road through the interchange.

The two bridge projects are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.