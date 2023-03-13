KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People are getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit early with North Kansas City’s Snake Saturday parade.

This year is the 39th year organizers have hosted the event ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, and businesses are seeing an increase in revenue.

“This day is the busiest day of the year, at least for us,” Master Brewer at The Big Rip Bri Burrows said. “We probably surpass a week’s worth of sales in one day even if it’s raining and cold like today, people are going to show up in droves and it’s really, really nice to have a nice end of winter kick in our sales.”

The Big Rip is getting into the holiday spirit by serving specialty drinks like glitter beer.

“We have mint chocolate milk stout on tap and then our anti-grabber Irish red,” Burrows said.

The annual parade draws thousands of people every year for some Irish fun, while also giving back to the charities the parade supports.

“It’s what benefits our community because those charities are out there, boots on the ground, meeting every need from pet reduces, to food pantries to homeless shelters,” Snake Saturday organizer Mindy Hart said.

Since last year’s parade, the event has raised more than 1.1 million dollars for local non-profits.

“People can come no matter their socioeconomic status, they can come and have a great time with their family and enjoy some Irish fun,” Hart said.