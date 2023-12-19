KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christmas Day cheers draw nearer as Kansas City Chiefs fans plan their holiday.

A Monday afternoon game on a major holiday presents an interesting scenario for fans, whether to celebrate the holiday at Arrowhead Stadium or at home.

Playing home games at the holidays is nothing new to Chiefs fans. The Chiefs also played a home date last Christmas Eve against Seattle. That game was played in bitter cold temperatures.

While this year’s Christmas Day forecast calls for a chance of rain, temperatures will be warmer.

A win in this Monday noon matchup against rival Las Vegas will give the Chiefs (9-5) their eighth consecutive AFC West Divisional Championship, dating back to 2016. However, this year’s club has seen its rocky moments that recent Chiefs rosters haven’t suffered.

“There’s still tickets out there for anyone who’s looking,” Brandon Droge, marketing manager at Overland Park’s Tickets For Less, said.

Droge said his staff is offering ticket specials online, and customers buying tickets as Christmas gifts continue buying at a steady pace. As of Tuesday night, some tickers in the $150 range were still available for the Christmas Day game. Droge believes some fans are watching the weather, and evaluating their own Christmas Day schedules while waiting to buy.

“We’re looking at temps in the 50s instead of 15 degrees like it was last year. When you open up that beer while you’re tailgating, it’s not going to freeze up on you,” Droge laughed.

Droge and other ticket merchants frequently remind fans not to wait. Ticket prices rarely fall as an event draws closer.

“If there’s too few tickets out there, prices go up. We saw that with the Eagles game this year, that game took off,” Droge said.

The overall satisfaction of Chiefs fans has gone up and down this season. 2023 has been challenging for Chiefs Kingdom.

One frustrating stretch included four losses in six games. The team played much better this past Sunday, recording a win on the road against New England.

“I think it’s going to be packed,” Sterling Holmes, a sports radio host at 810 WHB, said. “If I was a kid, and my parents got me Christmas Day tickets to a Chiefs game, I’m all the way in. I don’t care if it’s noon, 3:25 or 7:20. I’m in.”

Tickets for the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs, and all other potential home playoff games, go on sale on Wednesday.