KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As the old saying goes, there are plenty of fish in the sea. Make that, plenty of fish in Wyandotte County Lake!

Thursday, the lake got a fresh restock of fish.

Fishing season in Wyandotte County officially opens up on Saturday at 6 a.m. and if you’re planning on coming to Wyandotte County Lake, well you are in luck. They just stocked it with rainbow trout.

Flowing through a white plastic tube, thousands of rainbow trout flipped and flopped their way into Wyandotte County Lake.

“Today we are having just a little over 3,000 pounds of rainbow trout, so we’re excited,” said Angel Obert with the Unified Government Parks and Recreation.

The UG is making sure there’s plenty of fish for the start of fishing season.

“Seeing the fish come in and seeing them being delivered is so exciting because even though they are delivered today, they are going to continue to grow and get larger in our lake and everybody always wants to get that big fish,” Obert said.

Before you bring your fishing rod, you’ll need a Wyandotte County and state permit to fish at the lake.

The restocking event always draws in a crowd.

“It looks like they put some nice ones in this year,” said one resident.

Plus it brings back memories of fishing for both young and old.

“Tes, growing up my dad used to bring me out here, we’d fish a lot and now he has a boat,” said Seana Yearsley. “So we come out here quite a bit.”

If you’re not a fan of rainbow trout, that’s OK. But do you like catfish? If you do, you’re in luck. Parks and Rec. will be stocking the lake with 7,800 pounds of catfish.

Other places to fish in Wyandotte County include Pierson Park in the Turner neighborhood. No boating is allowed but the lake is stocked with catfish, crappie and bass.

Wyandotte County Park in Bonner Springs is stocked with catfish and bass and Big Eleven Lake is stocked with catfish.