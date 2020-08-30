Rainy morning won’t dampen spirits of Chiefs fans during pre-season practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have had a long history of enduring bad weather when cheering on their team. Storms that dumped rain on Saturday morning’s pre-season practice did nothing to dampen the spirits of five thousand fans from filing into the stadium.

New safety protocols mean the fan experience is decidedly different, but it seems Chiefs fans will do about anything to see their Superbowl Champs take to the gridiron.

“We’ve been Chiefs fans forever,” said Karen Shackelford, who has been a season ticket holder for 29 seasons.

Due to the pandemic, there are a lot of changes at Arrowhead Stadium. They’re noticeable from the moment fans pull up to the gate. Digital signs, designed to keep fans separated, tell them which gate to use based on where their seats are located.

“Everything is changing in society. Life is about changes,” said Mark Olson. He and his family were among the fans who came to watch the Chiefs practice.

While fans tailgate, they are not allowed to share food or drinks and masks are required.

Once fans enter the stadium, the protocols get even stricter. New rules state: No bags, no smoking, no cash, and masks are a must.

The Chiefs are one of only a handful of teams in the NFL even allowing spectators inside for practices and games.

“I am all on board for wearing the masks. I think anything we can do that might help I’m on board for that,” said Kathie Briscoe.

The Chiefs wanted to allow fans inside, partly because they didn’t want to raise their championship flag to a silent stadium. “We wanted to get in on the practice and see the players and see the flag,” said Shackelford.

Season ticket members will have first crack at the nearly 17 thousand seats that the team is making available, but the single game ticket prices are sky high. “I’ve been a season ticket holder for 29 years. This will be the first home opener that I’ve missed, but we can’t afford to pay those prices for the tickets. So, we’ll be home watching,” said Shackelford.

Other season ticket holders say they will pick and choose which games to attend.

The Chiefs say their well-laid plan is only as good as the fans willingness to comply with it.

According to the Chiefs, fans who violate the rules will be subject to discipline according to the Fans Code of Conduct which is on the Chiefs website.

The eyes of the NFL and every team in the league are on Kansas City as the season opens, hoping the Super Bowl Champions and their fans can pull it off, so others might follow suit.