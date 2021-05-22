Rainy weather doesn’t stop the fun at Worlds of Fun opening day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rainy weather did not stop the party at Worlds of Fun’ opening day on Saturday.

A few rides were delayed because of the weather, but when things cleared up, they were back working.

“We just wanted to get out and about and kind of get back to life as normal,” Joe Weiler, a park patron, said.

Smiling faces, cheers and screams returned to the park.



“It was fun and exciting, and I was really glad to be to be back in,” Isabella Pittmen, a park patron, said

The amusement park officially opened its doors Saturday. This time with limited restrictions.

“I spent a lot of last year working from home and my wife’s been working from home also, so it’s been nice to get out and interact and see some people and make it feel like normal life,” Matthew Mondero said.

Everything is pretty much back to normal at the amusement park, except masks are still required indoors and the park isn’t taking cash.



“Fear not! We do have card machines where you can put the cash in and get it on a card,” Chris Fosee, Communications Manager, said. “There’s no fees for that and they can use it anywhere.”



Reservations are not needed for Worlds of Fun, but it will be a requirement when Oceans of Fun opens next week.



Many people said opening day was the light at the end of the tunnel and a nice break they needed.



“We’ve been wearing masks for the last year, but it’s welcome relief,” Weiler said. “I think all of us are tired of it.”

The park is asking people to purchase tickets online, but you still can buy them in person.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android