KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The founder of Raising Cane’s is hoping to hit the jackpot with his thousands of employees.

Todd Graves, the founder and CEO of the fast food restaurant tweeted a video buying the tickets saying “Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think. Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 Raising Cane’s crew.”

Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $810 million, with a cash value of $470.1 million.

“Hoping for a WINNER WINNER Chicken Dinner!” the restaurant tweeted Monday.

If won, it will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game’s history. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

“I hit the JACKPOT with my great Raising Cane’s Crew so I’m hoping to share this one with them,” Graves went on to say.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports lottery beneficiaries and retailer commissions.

