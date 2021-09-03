Rally House planning to open store next week at Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Rally House, the popular sports apparel and merchandise store is planning to open a new expansive location at Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kansas this next week.

The store will carry a wide variety of apparel and merchandise featuring local professional teams, such as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals, as well as regional college teams.

It will also carry throwback jerseys including KC Kings, Scouts and Monarchs and legends like Derrick Thomas.

The 13,625-square-foot Rally House store at Legends will be the second-largest retail location.

It is expected to open sometime next week, though Legends tells FOX4 they don’t have a specific date yet. Originally it was slated to open in July.

The location will be 1867 Village West Parkway Suite D-103, near the lawn in the west end of the center.

Based in Lenexa, Rally House began in 1989 under the name Kansas Sampler featuring apparel and gifts related to the state of Kansas and local Kansas teams. Over the past 30 years, Rally House has grown to operate more than 50 locations in nine states.

Rally House joins more than 100 other designer outlets, retail, dining, and entertainment destinations at Legends, including the newly opened ALDI, Sephora, PUMA, and Tory Burch outlet stores.