KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An attorney representing the family of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl shared an update on the teen’s status Wednesday after he was shot by a Kansas City homeowner last week.

Attorney Lee Merritt posted a picture of him and Yarl on Twitter sitting on a bench outside, stating that Yarl is expected to make a full recovery after he was released from the hospital Monday.

On his Instagram page, Merritt wrote that Yarl suffered a traumatic brain injury and noted that if the bullet hit his head a fraction of an inch in any other direction, he would probably be dead right now.

The Kansas City teen was shot last week when he mistakenly went to the wrong address to pick up his younger siblings.

Kansas City police said on April 13, Yarl intended to pick up his brothers at a home on N.E. 115th Terrace, but he went to a house on N.E. 115th Street.

When Ralph arrived at the home, the homeowner, now identified as Andrew Lester, shot him, court documents say.

On Monday, 84-year-old Lester was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Lester is set to be arraigned in a Clay County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

“My reaction is a relief. That’s what we requested, that’s what we wanted, and that’s what is happening so we’re happy,” Ralph’s father Paul Yarl told FOX4 Monday after charges were announced.

Merritt said the family is working with a trauma-informed psychologist and therapist to work with Yarl and his family.

The show of support for Yarl numbered in the thousands on Tuesday, as his classmates, staff, and teachers at Staley High School took part in a unity march at the school, chanting messages of “We love you, Ralph,” and “Justice for Ralph.”

“We wanted to show Ralph, our fellow Falcon, that we stand with him and to spread awareness about the situation,” Staley senior Cayla said. “I know that the school will stand by his side and support him.”

Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse in downtown Kansas City. Local activists called for federal hate crime charges in the case.

Merritt also mentioned that Yarl was able to speak with President Biden on Monday. Merritt said the family spoke with the President for more than an hour where Biden and Ralph talked about music, family, school and more.

Biden also invited Yarl to the White House Oval when he is fully recovered.