KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Supporters wearing “Justice for Ralph” t-shirts packed a Clay County courtroom Thursday afternoon to attend a hearing for Andrew Lester.

The 84-year-old man was charged with shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in April.

During the hearing the judge scheduled Lester’s preliminary hearing to begin August 31. Lester was in the courtroom after missing a hearing last week due to health issues.

Lester has pleaded not guilty to armed criminal action and first-degree assault in the case.

Yarl’s family, attorneys, and community members plan to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss a court order to seal documents in the criminal case.

The judge’s decision was based on the media coverage of the case, according to the court document. The judge wrote all of the attention decreased Lester’s ability to receive a fail trial. The high-profile case also grabbed the attention of Hollywood stars and political leaders, which also increased interest in the case.

Prosecutors said Lester shot and injured Yarl on April 13 in a Northland Kansas City neighborhood. Investigators said the teenager confused Lester’s address with a home about a block away where he was supposed to pick up his younger brothers.