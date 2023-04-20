OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Students across the metro take steps toward justice and stopping racial hate.

Thursday morning, Students at Shawnee Mission South held a kindness walk. Some students thought about Ralph Yarl, the 16-year-old Staley High School student who was shot after he accidentally went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings, as they took steps to promote kindness.

SevenDays began nine years ago after three people were killed in shootings at two Johnson County Jewish Centers.

Thursday’s kindness walk continues in the face of even more alleged racism. This time Yarl’s shooting that captured national headlines, but it’s not the only racial act that’s happened over the past year in the Kansas City metro.

“Hate still exists today. Definitely recent events have influenced this because there was Bishop Meige was vandalized, Blue Valley was vandalized. I know there was a couple threats against Blue Valley North. Having this walk shows that kindness is very important and that it needs to be a part of our day to day lives,” Mark Ziegler said.

Ziegler went on to say that it’s up to the next generation to help show others the way to change.

“I think it shows that you know, even though we are focused on studies and stuff like that we can still be kind and we need to show kindness. What I’m hoping this message shows is that children are a big part of the kindness, they want to help. I’m hoping this can show people that we can do this and help future acts of hate and helping stop it,” Ziegler said.

Another type of walk is planned for Thursday evening.

People demanding justice for Ralph Yarl will hold their own walk at Macken Park. Organizers are asking anyone who plans to attend the walk to bring signs and prepare to be loud.

The event begins in front of Shelter 2 inside Macken Park at 5:30 p.m.