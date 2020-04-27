Ramadan celebrations look a little different this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We have entered the holiest month of the year for Muslims, but this year’s celebrations look a little different amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Imam Ibraheem Bakeer with the Islamic Society of Greater Kansas City said he would normally see more than a thousand people for prayer in person each night during Ramadan. In 2020, that is not the case – they have gone virtual.

“We are talking with our communities on zoom and on Facebook and all these apps,” Bakeer said. “It’s good, but it’s not perfect.”

The Board Chair for the Kansas Chapter of American Islamic Relations Moussa Elbayoumy said these gatherings, teachings and lectures by scholars are done online.

“People can congregate even though they’re not physically together, but they are still united in the thought and in their learning experiences and their exchange of thoughts and ideas around their holy text and during this holy month of the year,” Elbayoumy said.

One of the five pillars the coronavirus has not tampered with is Fasting. All able-bodied adults will not eat or drink from dawn to sundown during the holy month.

After each day of fasting, it’s tradition to gather with family and friends for Iftar, or a meal breaking the fast.

“Now they can’t come,” Bakeer said. “It’s very tough for them.”

“The COVID-19 virus is not allowing people to congregate and that’s definitely making a completely different taste for many people,” Kansas Chapter of American Islamic Relations Board Chairman Moussa Elbayoumy said.

Leaders of the faith said not praying and celebrating together in person is the biggest challenge. But some families are finding bright spots.

“Even if the physical act of eating together is not there, some people are creating new tradition,” Elbayoumy said.

Elbayoumy said people are making do with drive by Iftars and connecting through the computer over food.

“It’s heartwarming and uplifting because it’s a testament to the fact that people can practice their faith and worship God anyplace, anywhere,” Elbayoumy said. “It doesn’t have to be a specific place, specific mosque.”

Another Pillar of Islam is Charity. Elbayoumy said he’s seen an increase in volunteering, but in different formats because of the virus.

“There are people that are gathering to make masks, medical masks, surgical masks, thing like that and are actually hand making them to distribute them to first responders and people that need them,” Elbayoumy said.

Elbayoumy said their faith teaches that every difficulty is followed with times of ease.

He hopes people choose to do good in these hard times and after the pandemic passes.

After all, Elbayoumy said the preservation of human life takes precedence over anything including religious rituals. That reasoning helped make the decision to continue to keep mosques closed going into Ramadan.

”If gathering in larger gatherings results in one person getting sick and losing their life, that is a responsibility, we as community leaders, will carry with us and be accountable in front of God at the end of our life and we will not want to take that lightly,” Elbayoumy said.