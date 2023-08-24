LIBERTY, Mo. — FOX4 has new details following a deadly car crash in Liberty where investigators say a driver intentionally hit a 20-year-old woman.

That young woman died at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The first person there was her mother who was coming out to help with a flat tire.

The suspect, 28-year-old Zackary Young, is set to be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge Friday morning.

The situation has devastated the family of 20-year-old Savanna Churchill who was killed. People close to Churchill told FOX4 that all she wanted to do was help people, and she was pursuing a career in medicine. She also loved her three dogs Atlas, Zeus and Rhea.

But her life was cut short in what court documents depict as a random act of violence.

On Thursday, road crews mowed the steep shoulder of La Frenz Road, crossing over debris left behind from the crash that happened about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One person who lives nearby said a lot of crashes happen in this area near Ruth Ewing Road, but this one was different.

The suspect was driving a white truck southbound, over a hill, and crossed the center line to hit the car parked on the other side. Investigators report Churchill was also hit as she was waiting outside her car as the truck flew by.

“The front fender was stuck in that bank,” said one neighbor, describing where the truck came to a rest.

“The back of it was stuck out into the road here. She was laying there. Her car was clear up here. And I don’t know about these marks — there’s been so many scratches. But her car was parked right in here, so that’s how far he knocked her.”

“She must have flew 30 feet there,” the neighbor said.

Young was walking away from the crash when an officer asked if he was involved, according to court documents.

“Young paused then stated, ‘Yea, it was me,'” court documents said.

He later admitted to doing it intentionally.

“When asked if he hit the person on purpose, Young stated, ‘I think I did, [expletive], I did it all on purpose,'” according to court documents.

“Young then stated, ‘I want to blame it on…I don’t know, it’s all my fault. I did it. I was taking…[something inaudible] and I did it. I did it all and now I have to suffer the consequences,” according to court documents.

He also told authorities he had taken a concoction of prescription pills in the last 24 hours and did not know the victim, according to court documents.

None of that information appeared consoling for people close to Churchill.

“Her boyfriend was here that night and said that she was talking to her mother on the phone that afternoon when the truck hit her. And he found her phone out about three rows of corn out that way,” a neighbor said.

Young is being held on a $1 million bond. Along with first-degree murder, he’s also charged with armed criminal action.