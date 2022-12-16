JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A man sentenced to 11 life terms for raping women in Kansas City’s Westport area could be paroled by the end of the month.

Missouri’s Board of Probation and Parole held a parole hearing for 71-year-old Gary Lee Jackman Thursday in Jefferson City. The Missouri Department of Corrections says the board has 10 days to decide if Jackman meets the requirements and should be paroled from prison.

A judge sentenced Jackman to 11 life sentenced in December 2006, and ordered the sentences to be served concurrently. Each life sentence represented a victim prosecutors could prove Jackman raped.

Detectives searched for Jackman for two decades as he attacked and “terrorized” women in the 1980s and 90s. The earliest rape they proved Jackman committed happened in June 1985.

At the time of the crimes, detectives said Jackman worked as a long haul trucker and a TV repair man. Officers said Jackman stalked his victims prior to raping them. They also said he told each victim, “It’s going to happen,” prior to the attack.

Detectives said Jackman tried to hide forensic evidence by making his victims take showers. Even after the precaution, police said they found enough DNA for prosecutors to charge him for the 11 attacks.

In August 2008, detectives asked other possible victims to come forward. At the time, detectives said they thought Jackman was guilty of additional rapes, but didn’t have the evidence to prove it.

When he was sentenced on rape charges, Jackman was already serving a 30-year sentence for robbery, and other crimes, at a Clay County motel.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.