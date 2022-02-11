LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police are looking for the man who stole a rare French Bulldog from a pet store.

Investigators said the man took the Blue Merle French Bulldog from Petland in Lee’s Summit Thursday. Officers said the puppy retails for $8,500.

In a surveillance picture, the man has the puppy tucked to his chest as he left the store with something covering his head.

If you know the exact location of the puppy, police ask you to call dispatchers at 816-969-7390 immediately. You can also call police at 816-969-1752.