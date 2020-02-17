Watch Now
Rascal Flatts are bringing their farewell tour to Kansas City in July

Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox, and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts visit Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 06, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images for Spotify)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rascal Flatts announced Monday that they will bring their Farewell tour to Kansas City this summer.

The ‘Life is a Highway Tour’ is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at Sprint Center

The show will feature special guest Chris Lane and Matt Stell.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 a 10 a.m. Tickets will range in price from $25.50 to $75.50.

Rascal Flatts announced in January that they are calling it quits after 20 years.

