RAY COUNTY, Mo. — Ray County officials have identified human remains a mushroom hunter found last spring.

Colette Noelle Greene

The sheriff’s office said the victim has been identified as Colette Noelle Greene. She was also known as Nicole Joann Kasch, officials said. The sheriff’s office did not release any other information about the woman.

Sheriff Scott Childers said a mushroom hunter found the remains in April 2022 in a wooded area of rural Ray County.

Investigators are still looking for leads in this case and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Ray County’s tip line at 816-470-0156. Callers can remain anonymous.

“Any and all leads that can help us bring a closure for Colette (are) greatly appreciated,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.