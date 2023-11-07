UPDATE: The Ray County Sheriff’s Office says Gary Alan Tindall has been located and is safe.

—————-

RAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 57-year-old man.

Officials said Gary Alan Tindall was last seen Monday morning and was last known to be driving a 2007 dark gray Honda Pilot with the Missouri license plate RE2-N3D. It has a Marine Corp sticker on the back window.

Tindall is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and glasses.

Officials say he has medical conditions that have them concerned for his safety.

Anyone who sees Tindall or has any information is asked to call the Ray County Sheriff’s Office at 816-776-2000.