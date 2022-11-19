HARDIN, Mo. — Officers have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old man.

Shelby Pemberton is described as a white male, 5’8, 170 lbs, bald, and with brown eyes. He left for work on the evening of November 18 and never arrived.

He contacted his wife and told her he was in the hospital. Cellphone pings have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with any information is asked to dial 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Ray County Sheriff’s Department at 816-776-2000.

FOX4 will keep you further updated as more details come along.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.