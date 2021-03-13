Ray County Sheriff confirms ‘several’ positive COVID-19 tests at the jail

HENRIETTA, Mo. — The Ray County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the jail has seen several positive COVID-19 tests.

According to their Facebook post, the jail has a registered nurse on site who is testing inmates and staff. The positive tests have been seen among both inmates and staff. A doctor is on site monitoring the situation as well

The sheriff’s office says they have contacted the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Ray County Health Department.

“We are taking all precautions and offering free on-site testing for our staff who is currently not working. We have a plan in place and are prepared for this situation,” Sheriff Scott Childers said in the Facebook post.

The jail asks that if you have a loved one in the jail, to please refrain from flooding the staff with calls at this time, as they are busy testing and separating inmates.

“Please have patience and trust we are being proactive,” Childers said. “At this time we have no major health concerns with inmates or staff.”

