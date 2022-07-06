WOOD HEIGHTS, Mo. — The Ray County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert and is attempting to locate a 78-year-old man with dementia.

Gary Michael Berger was last seen Tuesday morning after leaving his residence on foot at 205 Evergreen St, Wood Heights, MO around 07:15 a.m.

Berger is described as standing 5’10” and weighing 235 pounds. He has brown/gray hair, blue eyes, and a gray goatee.

He was last seen wearing a pale blue Hawaiian button-up shirt with tan flowers on it, tan shorts, black shoes, and carrying a black travel case.

In addition, he has a large tattoo of a sword and snake on his right forearm.

The Sheriff’s office believes that Berger could be en route to Kansas City International Airport attempting to head home to Michigan.

If you see Berger, call 911 or the Ray County Sheriff’s Department at 816-776-2000.

