Ray County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing man with dementia

RAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a Lawson man who hasn’t been seen since Saturday night. Michael Ray Allen was last seen near Stover at about 9:30 p.m. driving a dark gray 2002 Jeep Liberty.

Allen has dementia and a heart condition. He’s a 72-year-old white man who stands 5’8″, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a button up shirt, jeans and black dress shoes.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says he also goes by “Michael Ray Webb.” He left his home in Lawson on Saturday with a packed bag and flashlight according to a news release, but investigators don’t know whether he took needed medications with him.

His phone was last pinged Sunday at about 11:30 a.m. in the Wellington area.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (816) 776-2000.