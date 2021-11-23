Ray-Pec School District announces changes to school calendar

RAYMORE, Mo. — Students in the Raymore-Peculiar School District will have an additional three days off from classes during the upcoming second semester.

The School Board approved a plan that would give more planning time to staff and teachers in the district. They said the time will be used to develop lesson plans, provide plans for students with increased academic and emotional needs, and work on virtual plans for students who are learning remotely.

Students will not attend school (in-person or virtual) on these three dates:

Friday, Jan. 28

Friday, March 11

Friday, May 6

The district plans to provide child care for those who may need them. More information will be available in January.