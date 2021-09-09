Ray-Pec School District no longer requiring masks for students

PECULIAR, Mo. — The Raymore-Peculiar School District is no longer requiring students to wear face masks to attend school.

Although the school board voted 4-1 Thursday night in favor of continuing mask requirements for students, because of a recent bill signed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson that restricts local governments on health orders and prohibits the requirement of vaccine passports, the board was required to have five votes to continue the mask mandate.

Masks are still required on school buses as a federal requirement.

Superintendent Mike Slagle said the school district still urges all students to continue to wear a face mask while indoors and unable to physically distance to help prevent student and staff quarantines.

Cass County does not currently have a mask mandate. There have been 217 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county with one death, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.