Ray-Pec school district votes to continue optional masking policy

RAYMORE, Mo. — The Raymore Peculiar Board of Education overwhelmingly votes to leave its optional mask policy in place. Six board members voted to keep the plan and one voted to change it during a meeting Thursday evening.

That means masks are optional in all buildings for all grade levels.

The policy changes and makes masks mandatory district-wide if the percentage of students and staff who are isolating or in quarantine exceeds 4% for two consecutive weeks. At that point, masks will continue to be mandatory until the rate drops back below 2% for two consecutive weeks.

Families and staff can monitor the rate on the district’s website. The data is updated every Friday. Any changes to the masking protocol will take effect the following Monday.