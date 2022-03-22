RAYMORE, Mo. — The city begins its search for a new police chief.

Chief Jan Zimmerman announced she will retire in August. She’s held the position for more than a decade.

The City will begin with an internal search. It has also partnered with the Missouri Police Chiefs

Association and several community partners in the region to review qualified candidates within the department.

City Manager Jim Feuerborn said he hopes to announce the city’s next police chief later this summer.

