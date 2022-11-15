RAYMORE, Mo. — The city of Raymore says “no way” and takes a public stand against a new landfill in its backyard. A landfill that Kansas City says it knows nothing about.

Raymore leaders held a meeting Tuesday morning to address the city’s opposition to a landfill it believes someone wants to add in southeast Kansas City

Last month, Raymore issued a statement saying private developers are working with Kansas City, Missouri, to add a landfill at 155th Street and State Route 150.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Raymore leaders revealed Jim Bowers, an attorney with the Rouse Frets White Goss law firm, confirmed his involvement in a possible development of the “Flying H Landfill.” Raymore says Bowers confirmed he represents Aden Monheiser, a developer of the project.

Kansas City says it isn’t working with anyone on a landfill in that area. City Manager Brian Platt reaffirmed that statement Tuesday.

“We aren’t doing a landfill anywhere in Kansas City. @MayorTurnbow I heard your sunshine requests confirmed this,” Platt tweeted.

“Kansas City is aware of a recent statement regarding concern surrounding a hypothetical landfill development within city limits. The City is not part of any conversations regarding possible development of a landfill. The City has not been formally approached about the possibility of such a project. There is no submission to the city for a project of this kind. If a project were to be proposed in the future, it would have to pass through a significant exploratory, development, and permitting process which would take years to develop.” Kansas City, Mo. Statement in October

According to Raymore leaders, the landfill would be near its city limits, Lee’s Summit city limits, and a Lee’s Summit elementary school. The area is also near the city of Grandview.

“This would be an incredibly poor location that would negatively impact the health and well-being of thousands of our residents and those of neighboring communities in addition to having a chilling effect on future development,” Raymore said in a statement last month.

Platt said he agrees, and tweeted he believes the area would be great for additional housing.

According to information from Raymore, there are thousands of people who live near the proposed site and multiple school districts would be impacted.

Raymore leaders are also concerned about possible drainage from the property into nearby neighborhoods, Creekmoor Lake, and Longview Lake.

“We are 100 percent opposed to this location for a landfill, which would produce a number of negative environmental impacts as far as six miles away, including landfill odors and near constant excavation noise for up to 50 years,” the City of Raymore said in a statement. Raymore, Mo. Statement

Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources oversees landfills in the state. The department said no one has filed paperwork intending to put a landfill at the location near Raymore. The state also said it’s a process that involves research and testing and would take years to actually come to fruition.

