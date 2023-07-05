RAYMORE, Mo. — City leaders react to a move by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson who vetoed an amendment in the budget to study the area of a proposed landfill.

The item would have ordered the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to study the health, safety and welfare for one year. The study would have focused on the Cass County and Jackson County border where a proposed landfill could eventually operate.

The measure would have also meant a permit for the landfill could not be approved until after the study had been completed.

They study was budgeted to cost about $100,000.

It was one of dozens of items included in the budget bill that Parson vetoed last week. The governor said he vetoed the items to help the budget. He also said the landfill is a local issue that would only minimally impacts the rest of the state.

The City of Raymore had the following response after learning of the governor’s decision.

While we are incredibly disappointed in Gov. Parson’s decision, it does not mean our fight has ended. The City of Raymore continues to pursue multiple avenues in addressing this multi-generational threat to our region, and will continue to work on behalf of our residents and the entire regional community to prevent a landfill from being located among tens of thousands of people, creating a public health, safety and welfare catastrophe. City of Raymore statement

The decision is the latest in a saga between lawmakers, cities, and the landfill developer.

The proposed landfill sits on 430 acres just south of Missouri 150-Highway. While located in Kansas City, Missouri, it is less than a mile from a Raymore neighborhood. The property is also within two miles of Summit Pointe Elementary School in the Lee’s Summit School District.

Those neighboring communities in Jackson and Cass counties have pushed back on the project, including passing resolutions to officially oppose the plans.

While the state will not conduct a study now, a study by Jackson County Public Health assessed the effect the proposed landfill could have on thousands of people living within miles of the site.

One of the biggest concerns listed in the assessment is that a possible exposure to chemicals and pollution from the plant could lead to health concerns and respiratory issues such as asthma.

Last month, Kansas City Council members voted to place a temporary hold on approving plans for any new landfills in the city.

The moratorium would prevent the city from issuing permits or approving zoning for facilities like the south Kansas City landfill until June 2024.

Members of the Missouri House passed a bill that would increase the distance required between the proposed landfill and neighborhoods, effectively killing the proposal. It did not pass the Missouri Senate.

Raymore leaders said they will continue to fight against the plan to put the landfill in near the city’s border.