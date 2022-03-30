RAYMORE, Mo. — A 61-year-old Raymore, Missouri man is facing charges in connection to a 2019 elderly abuse case that led to the death of his 81-year-old mother.

Norman Richey was charged earlier this month in Cass County with second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

According to court records, on Marcy 3, 2019, just before 11 a.m., a Raymore police officer responded to the South Metropolitan Fire Department in reference to an elderly abuse investigation.

The officer made contact with a paramedic with EMT who explained that he had been sent to a home near Poseidon Way and Saturn Drive for a “lift assist” for an 81-year-old woman, identified as Ruth Frances Richey.

The paramedic told the officer the woman was located in a back bedroom and was positioned on the floor, covered in feces. Her clothing had dried and was stuck to the carpet and that there were areas of feces, both fresh and dried on the floor in the same bedroom.

EMT stated he was concerned for the woman’s health, due to open wounds on her arms and legs and the fact that she had been left positioned in feces for several hours, if not for at least a full day.

The Raymore officer confirmed on the same date from Belton Regional Medical Center that Ruth Richey was suffering from numerous infected sores on her body and she was suffering from Sepsis.

The officer then made contact with Ruth’s son, Norman Richey and his daughter who both stated they were the people who were responsible for taking care of Ruth. Norman Richey told the officer that he and his daughter both lived with Ruth and they pay rent to his sister, who lives out of state.

Both Norman and his daughter told the officer they are the people who take care of Ruth by giving her sponge baths and providing her with medication. They said it had been about three months since she had seen a medical doctor. She had been given medication for diabetes as well as a heart condition, but refused to take them on moth days, according to Norman.

The officer later met Ruth in the ICU, although she was unconscious, according to court documents. She had numerous open wounds that appeared to be infected all over her body and was suffering from Sepsis.

On April 30, 2019, the Raymore officer responded to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office to look at the investigative report relating to the death of Ruth Richey, who was pronounced dead on April 15, 2019, just before 6 p.m.

The report listed Sepsis as the immediate cause of death as well as malnutrition, diabetes, mellitus and obesity.

An arrest warrant was issued for Norman Richey on March 21, 2021.

A cash only bond of $5,000 has been set for Norman Richey. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, March 31, at 9 a.m. in Cass County.

