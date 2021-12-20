Raymore-Peculiar School District announces death of ‘beloved’ teacher, coach

A close up of an orange candle and flame and lily flowers on a dark background.

RAYMORE, Mo. — The Raymore-Peculiar School District announced the death of a teacher and coach over the weekend.

Lauren Way, 37, died suddenly Dec. 18, according to the district. She taught physical education and was the head softball coach at Ray-Pec High School.

The district plans to offer a place for staff, students and families to meet and remember Way. The Main Gym at Ray-Pec High School will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Support staff and counselors will be available to talk during that time.

Funeral services for Way are planned at the Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Way’s family asks that you wear your favorite sports apparel to the funeral service, according to her obituary.

A scheduled visitation will also be held at the Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.