Raymore-Peculiar School District votes for masks in school for upcoming year

The Raymore-Peculiar School District, Board of Education held a meeting Friday, August 20, 2021 to vote on requiring masks for all students and staff.

RAYMORE, Mo. — The Raymore-Peculiar School District voted 6-1 Friday night to make masks mandatory for students and staff.

The Board of Education called the meeting just days before the new school year to discuss COVID-19 protocols.

The decision was met with backlash from some parents with multiple people having to be escorted out by law enforcement.

The first day of school for the district is Monday, Aug. 23.

At this time, Cass County does not have a mask mandate.

In the past week, Cass County has reported 295 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one death, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Raymore-Peculiar School District votes 6-1 for masks in school. Meeting ends pretty much how everyone here figured it would. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/0p0b1jNhHA — Pat McGonigle (@PatMcGFox4KC) August 20, 2021