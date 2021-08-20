Raymore-Peculiar School District votes for masks in school for upcoming year

RAYMORE, Mo. — The Raymore-Peculiar School District voted 6-1 Friday night to make masks mandatory for students and staff.
The Board of Education called the meeting just days before the new school year to discuss COVID-19 protocols.
The decision was met with backlash from some parents with multiple people having to be escorted out by law enforcement.
The first day of school for the district is Monday, Aug. 23.
At this time, Cass County does not have a mask mandate.
In the past week, Cass County has reported 295 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one death, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.