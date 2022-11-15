PECULIAR, Mo. — A student is recovering after a school bus hit her this morning.

It happened Tuesday morning in the Raymore-Peculiar School District, and the district says it notified parents.

The email says the girl approached the bus as it pulled away, and the bus hit her feet. Police and emergency crews responded to the scene.

The district says the student is conscious and the injuries are not life threatening, but she did go to the hospital for treatment.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The district dispatched another bus to take the remain students to school, but some parents decided to pick up their children.

