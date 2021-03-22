Raymore police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old girl

RAYMORE, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year old girl, according to a statement by the department on Facebook last night.

Isabella N. Wyrick was last located in the Raymore area, according to the Raymore Police Department. The statement was posted last night at 9:21 p.m. It does not give any specifics on where she was last seen, what she may be wearing ore where she might have gone.

In the photo provided by police, Isabella is depicted as a light-skinned girl with medium-dark brown hair. She appears to have brown eyes.

The statement asks anyone with information to contact the Raymore Police Department at 816-331-0530.

FOX4 will try to contact Raymore police to learn more. This story will be updated as more information is made available.