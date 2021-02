RAYMORE, Mo. – The Raymore Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police say Wyatt K. Camp left his home Sunday at 3 p.m. and was last seen in the area of 155th Street and Kurzweil Road, possibly on his way to Lee’s Summit.

He is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighs 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 816-331-0530.