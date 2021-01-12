Raymore police attempting to locate missing 15-year-old boy

RAYMORE, Mo. — The Raymore Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Riley D. Cooper left his home around 3:45 p.m. in the Brookeside neighborhood of Raymore.

He is described as standing 5’8″ and weighs 130 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants carrying a large black lacrosse bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Raymore Police Department at 816-331-0530.