RAYMORE, Mo. — The Raymore Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police say Dorico Hillard may be in the Raymore/Peculiar area and was last seen with a missing 17-year-old from Peculiar.

Hillard is described as having brown eyes, stands 5’7″ and weighs 130 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 816-331-0530.