Raymore police looking for suspect following armed robbery at Kay’s Jewelry

RAYMORE, Mo. — Police in Raymore are investigating following an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery was reported just after 2 p.m. at Kay’s Jewelry off West Foxwood Drive. Police said the suspect entered the store armed with a handgun. He is described as a Black male, thin build, wearing a red Chiefs cap and a black and gray jacket.

The suspect was seen leaving westbound in a silver vehicle, possibly a Nissan, according to police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call l816-892-3017.