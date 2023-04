RAYMORE, Mo. — The Raymore, Missouri Police Department is warning the department about a fake TikTok account.

Police said someone is impersonating the department with the account and is “using every Raymore hashtag imaginable to try and gain traction.”

Raymore police said someone is also running a fake Missouri State Highway Patrol account.

The police department said it does not have a TikTok account.

They are asking anyone that comes across it to please report the account.