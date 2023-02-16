RAYMORE, Mo. — Hundreds showed up in Raymore, Missouri Thursday night to oppose a proposed landfill along the Jackson County, Cass County line.

Developers of the long rumored landfill denied by Kansas City leaders finally confirmed their plans at the State Capitol this week.

In the unanimous vote Raymore started the process to try to keep a Kansas City landfill from dumping its trash right on what council persons called their front door. Raymore leaders also supported efforts at the State House to keep other city’s landfills farther away.

Signs in Raymore along the Creekmoor subdivision say “Stop the landfill.” Raymore first sounded the alarm in October that developers were buying up land for a landfill along MO Hwy 150 between Peterson and Horridge.

Kansas City leaders said over the past couple months they weren’t planning a landfill in that area and hadn’t received any applications.

Tuesday the owner of Mark II Transfer Station Jennifer Monheiser confirmed she and developers were in the process of buying land for it. Thursday residents protested before the public hearing saying the plan stinks.

“There is nothing more foul on earth than a rotting landfill on a hot summer day,” Don Larson said.

Hundreds packed an event space voicing concerns about odors, health effects and property values.

“This landfill threatens to trash our dreams and our future that we chose Raymore to be the rock for,” Andrea Lukenbill said.

Raymore City Council unanimously passed a resolution that will invoke their right to have a say if the landfill comes within a half mile of the city under current Department of Natural Resources statute.

Several surrounding communities have also passed resolutions in opposition.

This month bills have been proposed in the Missouri House and Senate that would extend that buffer zone to a full mile.

“Its unsatisfactory to think that they are building not only a half mile away from a residential area but keep this in mind within 3.5 miles there are over 7700 students in school buildings, This is the wrong location it needs to be somewhere else,” Rep. Mike Haffner, sponsor of HB 909 said.

Congressman Mark Alford spoke at the meeting saying he now has Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’s assurances the site across from a Lee’s Summit elementary school isn’t right for a landfill.

The Department of Natural Resources says site investigation can take up to five years. Raymore hopes they still have Kansas City’s support if this ever comes up for a vote.

“That’s truly what needs to happen is a regional conversation surrounding is there a need. If there is a need what’s the best place to locate it? Not in the heart of a community,” Raymore Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Townsend said.

A representative in the waste management industry also testified at the public hearing that Kansas City has no need for another landfill and the Metro is well below capacity.

The developer wasn’t present and no one spoke in support of the landfill.