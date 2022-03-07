RAYTOWN, Mo. — A 2-year-old is safe and a suspect is in custody less than an hour after the Missouri Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for the missing child.

Investigators said the minivan was parked at the Phillips 66 gas station at 61st Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard in Raytown when the suspect stole it. The 2-year-old child was inside.

Troopers and officers from Lee’s Summit chased the stolen van on MO Highway 50. Troopers laid out road spikes and were able to stop the van near Pittsville on MO Highway 131.

They arrested the suspect and said the child is safe. Investigators said no one was injured during the arrest.

We along with Lee's Summit Police Department have taken the suspect into custody! The child is safe! #MSHP https://t.co/nQQ19NCs9k — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 7, 2022

Officers are now working to reunite the child with his family.

