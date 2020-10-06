Raytown apartment building where man died in fire didn’t have sprinkler system, officials say

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Fire District is following up with Temple Heights Manor about safety standards after a deadly fire this weekend at the apartment complex.

“It could’ve happened to anyone you know,” resident Geneva Baker said.

Geneva Baker is happy to be alive after Raytown Fire District said a man who is 55 or older died in an apartment fire at Temple Heights Manor on Saturday night.

“They said that it was an accidental fire,” Raytown Fire Marshal Mike Hunley said. “He did not give any specifics on what caused the accidental fire but did say it was an accidental fire.”

Hunley said the state’s fire marshal is assisting with the investigation.

Details are slim, but he said there were no sprinklers in the building where the apartment fire happened.

“A lot of these older buildings like this were built before they required sprinklers, and we have two of these in Raytown that are non-sprinkler high rise apartment buildings,” Hunley said.

He said that was one of the reasons for heavy smoke on the sixth floor, where the apartment was located.

Luckily, firefighters were able to contain the fire to one apartment.

“We do have a standpipe in the building, which is basically an internal fire hose that we can connect to on every floor, and that’s what they used in this case,” Hunley said.

In 2019, the city and fire district both adopted the 2018 international fire code. It gave apartments like Temple Heights Manor 12 years to build a sprinkler system.

“I’ve notified Temple Heights before this occurred that this requirement was forthcoming, and we have a written document we’ll be delivering it to them,” Hunley said.

He said Building 1 doesn’t have a sprinkler system, but the newer building, Building 2, does.

FOX4 reached out to Temple Heights Manor but never received a response.