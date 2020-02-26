Raytown apartment fire displaces more than a dozen, but residents thankful to be alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- More than a dozen people are now without a home after an apartment fire in Raytown.

It happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at Raytown Village, near Raytown Road and Blue Parkway.

Fire crews were able to knock out heavy flames and smoke at Raytown Village.

"I just heard this lady out here screaming, and she was holding her baby, and I didn't know what was going on," resident Rosalind Gray said.

Gray lives on the back side of the three units most heavily damaged by the fire. She was sleeping and woke up to the maintenance man knocking on her door, telling everyone to evacuate.

"I just grabbed up my stuff and just tried to get out as quick as I can," Gray said. "Smoke was actually coming in, and I just had to hurry up."

She stood outside, watching the building burn.

"It was a scary, scary situation with all the flames and fire just shooting up," Gray said.

Fire crews said the blaze started in the middle unit on the first floor. They helped the resident there and in the two units above to get out safely. One of them went to the hospital from inhaling too much smoke, and two other tenants were treated on scene.

But with utilities damaged, along with smoke and water damage, the entire building is unlivable.

"We're having to displace 12 apartments," said Mike Hunley, Raytown deputy fire chief. "Two of them were vacant from what I'm told, so 10 units where people aren't going to be able to stay where they stayed last night."

It's not clear if there were working smoke alarms inside, but firefighters said any incident like this is a good reminder to make sure you've got them -- and that they're working.

"Smoke detectors save more lives than firemen do. I hate to say it, but that's the truth," Hunley said. "They give you that early notification you have a problem and allow you to get out. So absolutely, smoke detectors are critical."

The cause of the fire's still being investigated. The Red Cross is helping displaced residents find a place to stay.

Despite what they've lost, those who lived here said they're just thankful to be alive.