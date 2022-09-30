RAYTOWN, Mo. — Regina Clark has owned Clark’s Beauty Supply for nearly a decade and has been at a spot, near Blue Ridge Boulevard, for almost a year.

She’s in the business of helping women feel beautiful and confident with their hair, especially women with hair loss.

“I’m totally bald, I had alopecia and I had lupus, which took out my hair. A lot of times young ladies come in here and you know, we try to be personable because to make a long story short, I have hair issues, so I know how that feels,” Clark said.

Clark said she got a notification from her security system about movement in her business early Thursday morning.

When she went to investigate, she found that the front door of the business had been broken.

In addition to some products taken, the cash register and a safe are gone.

“The most horrible thing is for a break in because at this point, you feel like someone’s in your area and your space where this is where I do my business,” Clark said.

While the business does have security cameras she says unfortunately it was pitch black in the store, so the cameras weren’t able to get an clear video of the whoever broke in.

However, she believes the thief knew the layout of the store.

“For that person that came into this store, they knew exactly where that cash register was. So I know whoever did that they’ve been here before,” Clark said.

While Clark is hurt about the break-in and is out thousands, she said she is praying for the person or people involved and hopes they think twice about committing other crimes.

“Think about the consequences of that person to whom you’re doing it to, you know. If money is that bad, come ask me for $20 or $15. To do what you did, it caused me a whole lot of heartache, not wanting to sleep at night,” she said.

